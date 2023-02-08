Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) traded down 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.16 and last traded at $14.22. 262,320 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,286,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Altimmune from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

Altimmune Stock Down 7.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $687.75 million, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.52.

Insider Transactions at Altimmune

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,618.74% and a negative return on equity of 42.70%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wayne Pisano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $300,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,554.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altimmune

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the first quarter valued at $29,000. King Wealth bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the third quarter worth about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH.

Further Reading

