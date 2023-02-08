American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Stock Price Down 4.2% After Earnings Miss

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) shares fell 4.2% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $26.70 and last traded at $27.10. 18,693 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 229,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.29.
The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.39). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 10.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, American Assets Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Assets Trust
American Assets Trust Stock Down 2.8 %
The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average is $27.58. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13.
About American Assets Trust
American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.
Featured Articles
