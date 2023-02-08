Analyzing Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) & SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) and SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Community Trust Bancorp and SVB Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Trust Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A SVB Financial Group 1 7 10 0 2.50

Community Trust Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.87%. SVB Financial Group has a consensus price target of $363.80, suggesting a potential upside of 13.28%. Given SVB Financial Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SVB Financial Group is more favorable than Community Trust Bancorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Trust Bancorp 32.00% 13.00% 1.50% SVB Financial Group 22.05% 13.02% 0.76%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Community Trust Bancorp and SVB Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Community Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SVB Financial Group has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.9% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of SVB Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of SVB Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Community Trust Bancorp and SVB Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Trust Bancorp $255.66 million 3.08 $81.81 million $4.59 9.58 SVB Financial Group $7.40 billion 2.56 $1.67 billion $25.35 12.67

SVB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Community Trust Bancorp. Community Trust Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SVB Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SVB Financial Group beats Community Trust Bancorp on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc. It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services. The company was founded on August 12, 1980 and is headquartered in Pikeville, KY.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments. The SVB Private Bank segment offers a range of personal financial solutions for consumers. The SVB Capital segment focuses on venture capital investments. The SVB Leerink segment engages in equity and convertible capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, equity research, and sales and trading for growth and innovation-minded healthcare and life science companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

