Anil Malhotra Sells 400,000 Shares of Bango PLC (LON:BGO) Stock

Bango PLC (LON:BGO – Get Rating) insider Anil Malhotra sold 400,000 shares of Bango stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.70), for a total transaction of £900,000 ($1,081,860.80).

Anil Malhotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Anil Malhotra bought 77 shares of Bango stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 194 ($2.33) per share, with a total value of £149.38 ($179.56).

Bango Stock Performance

Shares of LON BGO opened at GBX 214 ($2.57) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 200.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 191.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £163.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18,650.00. Bango PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 125 ($1.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 237.89 ($2.86).

Bango Company Profile

Bango plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. The company offers Bango Marketplace that enables app marketers in finding Bango Audiences to directly reach new paying users; Bango Payments, which connects online app stores and merchants to approximately 3 billion users; Bango Resale, a solution to deliver the results from reselling and bundling products and services; and Bango Boost+, a customer and revenue growth program.

Featured Stories

