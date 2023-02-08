Anyswap 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $44,943.92 (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 8th. Anyswap has a total market cap of $85.67 million and $44,943.92 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap token can now be bought for $9.99 or 0.00043541 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Anyswap has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.83 or 0.00443232 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,745.52 or 0.29360484 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.49 or 0.00428687 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,579,260 tokens. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 18,639,320.216 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 10.18358863 USD and is up 2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $25,993.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

