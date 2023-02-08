Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Acquires $2,138,500.00 in Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,138,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,939,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,133,543.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Appian alerts:

On Wednesday, February 8th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 50,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.16 per share, for a total transaction of $2,158,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 13,768 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.34 per share, for a total transaction of $569,169.12.

On Monday, January 30th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 40,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.07 per share, for a total transaction of $1,642,800.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 32,500 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.54 per share, with a total value of $1,350,050.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 41,648 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,649,677.28.

On Monday, January 23rd, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 38,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,518,100.00.

Appian Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ APPN traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $42.79. 298,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,029. Appian Co. has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $66.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Appian

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APPN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Appian from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Appian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Appian from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Appian from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Appian by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measure business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.