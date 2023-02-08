Archer Investment Corp Has $625,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Archer Investment Corp reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,149 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.3% during the third quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.2% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.0% during the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 16,954 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $4.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.15. The company had a trading volume of 13,063,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,520,727. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $289.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $563.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.79.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257 over the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

