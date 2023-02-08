Archer Investment Corp Sells 2,235 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Archer Investment Corp reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of FedEx by 553.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.96. The company had a trading volume of 70,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,697. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.60. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $248.76.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.12.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

