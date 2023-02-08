Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Citigroup

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.28% from the stock’s current price.

ARCC has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

ARCC stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,547. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.09. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 49.9% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

