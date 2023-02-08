Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS) Shares Down 1.1%

Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS – Get Rating) fell 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.84 and last traded at $22.85. 12,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.10.

Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $359,000. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF by 283.8% in the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 44,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 33,178 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period.

