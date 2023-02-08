Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Announces Earnings Results

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($1.53), Briefing.com reports. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 54.31%. The business had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 127.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of ARWR stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.85. 170,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,766. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.95. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $56.25. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 1.02.
Insider Transactions at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
In other news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,704 shares in the company, valued at $13,468,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,200 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at $868,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,468,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,966 shares of company stock worth $4,050,435 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARWR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.10.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.
