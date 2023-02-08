Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Announces Earnings Results

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($1.53), Briefing.com reports. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 54.31%. The business had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 127.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of ARWR stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.85. 170,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,766. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.95. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $56.25. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,704 shares in the company, valued at $13,468,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,200 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at $868,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,468,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,966 shares of company stock worth $4,050,435 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. State Street Corp grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,568,000 after acquiring an additional 900,791 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,490,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 356.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 270,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,419,000 after purchasing an additional 210,867 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 976,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,385,000 after buying an additional 191,968 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,014,000 after purchasing an additional 147,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARWR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.10.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

