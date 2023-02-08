Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($1.53), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.52 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 54.31% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.81. The company had a trading volume of 187,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,428. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 1.02. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $56.25.
In other news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 10,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $396,772.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,115.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 10,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $396,772.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,115.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,966 shares of company stock worth $4,050,435. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARWR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.
