Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($1.53), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.52 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 54.31% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.81. The company had a trading volume of 187,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,428. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 1.02. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $56.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 10,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $396,772.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,115.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 10,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $396,772.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,115.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,966 shares of company stock worth $4,050,435. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $397,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 7,678.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARWR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

