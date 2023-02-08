Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.53 EPS

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($1.53), Briefing.com reports. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 54.31%. The firm had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.5 %

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.78. The stock had a trading volume of 271,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 1.02. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $56.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.95.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 336,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,468,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 336,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,468,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at $868,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,966 shares of company stock worth $4,050,435 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $515,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 173.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 129,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 81,872 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 258,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,543,000 after acquiring an additional 9,935 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,145,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,325,000 after acquiring an additional 76,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARWR shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. B. Riley cut their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

