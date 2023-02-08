ASD 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.84 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. ASD has a market cap of $34.48 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0522 or 0.00000227 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ASD has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ASD

ASD is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05257027 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,890,942.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

