ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.37-1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14-1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of ASGN from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of ASGN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ASGN to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.80.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN traded down $4.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.16. The company had a trading volume of 260,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,101. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.95 and its 200 day moving average is $91.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.63. ASGN has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $124.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ASGN stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN Incorporated ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ASGN were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

