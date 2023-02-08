AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,820,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 288,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on T shares. Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. AT&T’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -93.28%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.