Audius Market Capitalization Reaches $292.37 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Audius token can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001293 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Audius has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. Audius has a total market capitalization of $292.37 million and $47.21 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Audius Token Profile

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,154,270,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 983,958,163 tokens. The official website for Audius is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

