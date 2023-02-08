Audius Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $51.50 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. Over the last week, Audius has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. Audius has a market cap of $288.12 million and $51.50 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius token can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.35 or 0.00441579 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000108 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,713.71 or 0.29251021 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.93 or 0.00422315 BTC.

Audius Token Profile

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,154,270,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 983,958,163 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official website is audius.co.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

