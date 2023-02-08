Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.13% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 265,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,535,000 after buying an additional 13,162 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 190,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,443,000 after purchasing an additional 33,048 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 163,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,683,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,096,000 after buying an additional 41,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 93,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWJ opened at $124.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.92. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $95.76 and a one year high of $127.63.

