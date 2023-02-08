AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) is Townsend & Associates Inc’s 9th Largest Position

Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises approximately 1.8% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AutoZone by 6.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,904,000 after buying an additional 73,582 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AutoZone by 368.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in AutoZone by 3.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 113,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,520,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AutoZone by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,082,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AutoZone by 2.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,356,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $585,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $585,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total transaction of $2,975,148.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,786 shares of company stock worth $19,016,045 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $8.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,428.80. The company had a trading volume of 29,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,005. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,424.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,331.12. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,703.32 and a 12 month high of $2,610.05. The firm has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.73.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.15 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $25.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.97 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,601.71.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

