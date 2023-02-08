AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Increases Dividend to $1.65 Per Share

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.65 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59.

AvalonBay Communities has raised its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years. AvalonBay Communities has a payout ratio of 128.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect AvalonBay Communities to earn $10.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.5%.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded up $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.60. 1,064,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,281. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.27. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $157.69 and a 52-week high of $259.05. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $186.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $196.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.78.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.