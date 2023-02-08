AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.47-$2.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.57. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AvalonBay Communities also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.06-$10.56 EPS.
AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSE:AVB traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.60. 1,064,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,283. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $157.69 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92.
AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 72.36%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of AvalonBay Communities
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 9.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.
About AvalonBay Communities
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AvalonBay Communities (AVB)
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
- Will The Pullback In Paycom Payoff For Investors?
- TJX Among Apparel Retailers All Dressed Up & Ready For Growth
- Daqo New Energy Charged Up For New Highs
- No Spice In Chipotle Results, Is Now The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.