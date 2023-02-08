AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.47-$2.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.57. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AvalonBay Communities also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.06-$10.56 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:AVB traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.60. 1,064,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,283. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $157.69 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of AvalonBay Communities

AVB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $196.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $202.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 9.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

