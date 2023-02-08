Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 0.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 3.1% during the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 11.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

Blackstone Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $8,154,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,122,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,660,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,004,939 shares of company stock valued at $170,055,096. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.58. 137,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,673,735. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.29. The company has a market capitalization of $67.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $138.29.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 18.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.59%.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.