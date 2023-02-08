Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 60,528 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.81.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.76. 1,199,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,943,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.