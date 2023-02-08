Aviance Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 55,836 Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 55,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter worth $391,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 121,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 30,097 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $49.02. 1,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,573. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.23. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

