Aviance Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 65,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,802,000 after buying an additional 14,025 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $66,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $4.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $314.25. The company had a trading volume of 167,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,988. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $410.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.99. The firm has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LULU. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.97.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

