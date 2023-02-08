Aviance Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 1.0% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,555,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,095,399,000 after buying an additional 316,285 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,757,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,202 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,038,483 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $997,053,000 after acquiring an additional 789,285 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,152,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $929,277,000 after buying an additional 502,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock traded up $1.76 on Wednesday, hitting $87.67. 7,845,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,631,930. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Citigroup boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.67.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

