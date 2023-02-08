Aviance Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Knight-Swift Transportation makes up about 1.2% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Aviance Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $4,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $701,114,000 after buying an additional 84,898 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,739,000 after buying an additional 972,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,637,000 after buying an additional 166,644 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,073,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,382,000 after buying an additional 82,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,949,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,834,000 after buying an additional 80,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on KNX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.65.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.75. 46,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,396. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $64.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.75 and its 200 day moving average is $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 10.15%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

