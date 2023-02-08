Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,411 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,411 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,980,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,632 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,788,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,419,000 after purchasing an additional 922,070 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,651,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,550,000 after purchasing an additional 366,542 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,140,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,277,000 after acquiring an additional 416,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,862,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,908,000 after purchasing an additional 40,862 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,651. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.50. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $63.15.

