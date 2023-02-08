Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.25-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $240.00 million-$240.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.19 million. Axcelis Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

ACLS traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.43. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $46.41 and a 52-week high of $121.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $94.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 3,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $319,879.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,910 shares in the company, valued at $32,156,819.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 3,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $319,879.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 401,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,156,819.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $26,782.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,587.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,510 shares of company stock worth $2,610,973 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 31.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

