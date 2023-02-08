Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of approx $1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.26. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $236.15 million. Axcelis Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ACLS stock traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $117.57. 642,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,581. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.76. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $121.58.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $94.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $148,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Russell Low sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $567,028.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,736.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $148,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,510 shares of company stock worth $2,610,973 over the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,594,000 after purchasing an additional 19,207 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.