Badger DAO Price Reaches $3.18 (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 8th. Over the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $60.22 million and $5.16 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO token can currently be bought for $3.18 or 0.00013891 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO launched on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,958,878 tokens. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

