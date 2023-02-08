Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE BGH traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.75. 42,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,050. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.19. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $16.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BGH. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 497,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 55,215 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the first quarter worth about $2,380,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 97,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 15,157 shares during the last quarter.

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

