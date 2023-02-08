Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Feb 8th, 2023

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGHGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE BGH traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.75. 42,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,050. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.19. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $16.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BGH. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 497,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 55,215 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the first quarter worth about $2,380,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 97,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 155.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 15,157 shares during the last quarter.

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Dividend History for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH)

