Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been given a €53.00 ($56.99) target price by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BAS. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($49.46) price objective on Basf in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays set a €62.00 ($66.67) price target on Basf in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($43.01) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($56.99) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Basf Stock Performance

Basf stock remained flat at €52.95 ($56.94) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,605,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The company has a fifty day moving average of €49.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of €46.08. The firm has a market cap of $48.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.40. Basf has a 1 year low of €37.90 ($40.75) and a 1 year high of €69.15 ($74.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.72.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

