Bellevue Group AG Sells 11,185 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Bellevue Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,185 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.10% of Veeva Systems worth $25,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 215,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,573,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 22.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 558,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,024,000 after acquiring an additional 101,542 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 148.4% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 7,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 964.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Veeva Systems news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $9,848,360.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $9,848,360.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $1,742,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at $496,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,610 shares of company stock valued at $53,449,824 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.12. The company had a trading volume of 540,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,493. The stock has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.49. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $239.67.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $552.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.78 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.65.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

