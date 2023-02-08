BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.98 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 8.29%. BellRing Brands’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. BellRing Brands updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

BellRing Brands stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.03. 1,487,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,194. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.64. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $31.93.

Several research firms have commented on BRBR. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen started coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in BellRing Brands by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 8.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

