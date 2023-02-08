Bessemer Securities LLC Sells 784 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bessemer Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 1.0% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 130.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,948 shares of company stock valued at $12,646,795 in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR traded down $2.00 on Wednesday, hitting $264.00. 597,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,773,628. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.50. The firm has a market cap of $192.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.79. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $303.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHR. Barclays increased their target price on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Benchmark cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.29.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.