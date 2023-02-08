Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig Sells 6,008 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $558,804.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,342.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bill.com Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:BILL traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.05. 3,439,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,206,084. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.87 and a 1 year high of $262.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bill.com

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 60.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter worth $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Bill.com by 178.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bill.com Company Profile

BILL has been the topic of several research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bill.com from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bill.com from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. BTIG Research downgraded Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bill.com from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.17.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

