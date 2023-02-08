Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig Sells 6,008 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $558,804.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,342.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE:BILL traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.05. 3,439,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,206,084. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.87 and a 1 year high of $262.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.89.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 60.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Bill.com in the first quarter worth $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Bill.com by 178.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com in the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
