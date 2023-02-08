Bitcoin Cash 1-Day Volume Tops $205.43 Million (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 8th. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $2.54 billion and approximately $205.43 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $131.61 or 0.00574310 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,916.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00186077 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00052044 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000747 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,306,706 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading
