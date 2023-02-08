Bitcoin Private 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $165.95 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001708 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $1.84 million and $165.95 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00192941 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00074766 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00046556 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001214 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

