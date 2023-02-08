BitcoinBR Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1,231.50 (BTCBR)

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded up 23.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One BitcoinBR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinBR has a total market capitalization of $1,231.50 and $4.83 worth of BitcoinBR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitcoinBR has traded 34.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.73 or 0.00442081 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000108 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,738.77 or 0.29284259 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.98 or 0.00421440 BTC.

About BitcoinBR

BitcoinBR launched on November 4th, 2021. BitcoinBR’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,940,291,018 tokens. The official website for BitcoinBR is btcbr.info. BitcoinBR’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinbr_info. BitcoinBR’s official message board is bitcoinbr.medium.com. The Reddit community for BitcoinBR is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoinbr_btcbr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitcoinBR

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin BR is a decentralized financial payment network that rebuilds the traditional payment stack on the blockchain. It utilizes a basket of fiat-pegged stablecoins, algorithmically stabilized by its reserve currency BTCBR, to facilitate programmable payments and open financial infrastructure development.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinBR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinBR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinBR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

