BITICA COIN (BDCC) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.53 Million

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 8th. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0851 or 0.00000371 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $7,798.69 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010018 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00051791 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00030065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002100 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00019336 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004302 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00226172 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002807 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.0769546 USD and is down -26.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $4,431.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

