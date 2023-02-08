Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $71.02, but opened at $63.50. Black Hills shares last traded at $61.55, with a volume of 282,705 shares.

The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $791.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.67 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 62.66%.

Several brokerages have commented on BKH. Bank of America lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank lowered Black Hills from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Black Hills from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKH. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in Black Hills by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the third quarter valued at $53,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Black Hills by 63.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 334.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.82 and a 200 day moving average of $71.14. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. The Gas segment conducts natural utility operations through its Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming subsidiaries.

