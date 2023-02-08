Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 2,897 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $58,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,084.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 396,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,404,000 after acquiring an additional 391,713 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 456,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,575,000 after acquiring an additional 180,835 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 216,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,951,000 after acquiring an additional 51,867 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,669,000 after acquiring an additional 51,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 725.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 32,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,529,000 after acquiring an additional 28,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. StockNews.com lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,847.00 to $1,664.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,986.00 to $2,084.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,871.54.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,722.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,513.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,544.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,754.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

