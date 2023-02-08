Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,970 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 0.9% of Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 519,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,392,000 after acquiring an additional 49,531 shares during the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 102,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 18,952 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 383,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after buying an additional 43,595 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 247,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after buying an additional 30,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.14. 255,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,048,342. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.35. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $36.03.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

