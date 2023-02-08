Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Boise Cascade has increased its dividend by an average of 43.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Boise Cascade has a payout ratio of 7.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Boise Cascade to earn $8.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

BCC stock traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.51. 150,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,418. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.95. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $55.14 and a 1-year high of $85.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

BCC has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Boise Cascade from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.25.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

