Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.91.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BDRBF shares. Cowen increased their target price on Bombardier from $30.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Bombardier from C$55.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. CIBC increased their target price on Bombardier from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bombardier from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Bombardier from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Bombardier Price Performance

BDRBF stock opened at $49.59 on Wednesday. Bombardier has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.92.

About Bombardier

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

