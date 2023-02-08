Boston Partners Grows Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,734,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 135,011 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.61% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $318,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,493,796,000 after buying an additional 2,332,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 16.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,709,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $897,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,469 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,877,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $738,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,181 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $960,796,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 7.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,806,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $554,960,000 after acquiring an additional 800,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNQ. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.23.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Shares of CNQ traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.61. 137,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,035,456. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $70.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.84.

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.