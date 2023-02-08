Boston Partners Purchases 201,699 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,896,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 201,699 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up 1.0% of Boston Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Boston Partners’ holdings in Eaton were worth $655,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 102.5% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ETN traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $168.10. 311,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,198. The company has a market cap of $66.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.01. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $168.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.18.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

