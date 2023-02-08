Boston Partners Raises Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,635,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,404 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $300,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.8% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.8% in the third quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 13.9% in the third quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 10.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 12.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 140,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,750,000 after acquiring an additional 16,026 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HCA traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.06. The stock had a trading volume of 31,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,239. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02. The company has a market capitalization of $72.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.32 and a 200 day moving average of $223.48.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total transaction of $2,007,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,537.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,165 shares of company stock valued at $21,223,175 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $239.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.55.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

